CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $142.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $148.91.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 435,627 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,108,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after buying an additional 122,656 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,075,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Further Reading

