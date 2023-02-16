CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184,821 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.05% of CSX worth $29,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765,087. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

