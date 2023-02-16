CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CTPVF remained flat at C$13.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CTP has a 12-month low of C$13.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.90.

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

