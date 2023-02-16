CUBE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $947.50 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $30.42 million and approximately $947.50 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE token can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.00422708 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,873.64 or 0.28000971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About CUBE

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.