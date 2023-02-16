Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,310,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $131.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

