Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.13.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $253.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.63. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $258.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.