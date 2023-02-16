Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.13.
CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Cummins Price Performance
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $253.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.63. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $258.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins
In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cummins
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.