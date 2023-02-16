Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $1.19 on Top Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $865.50 million and approximately $218.41 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004759 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,902,362,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,136,199 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

