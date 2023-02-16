Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance

Cyfrowy Polsat stock remained flat at $2.48 on Thursday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Cyfrowy Polsat from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

