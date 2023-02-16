CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Up 17.2% in January

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 750,309 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $7.97 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.