Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $3.49. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 47,574 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 71.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,447,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,529,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

