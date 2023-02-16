Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $3.49. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 47,574 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Cytosorbents Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cytosorbents Company Profile
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
Featured Articles
