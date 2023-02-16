Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 353.3 days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DAIUF remained flat at $55.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722. Daifuku has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85.

Shares of Daifuku are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 30th.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

