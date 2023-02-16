Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,456 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

