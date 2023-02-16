Dakota Wealth Management Buys 429 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 340,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $268.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.90 and its 200-day moving average is $246.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

