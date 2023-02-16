Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average is $160.66.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.91.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.