Dakota Wealth Management Has $850,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

