Dakota Wealth Management Invests $906,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $64.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $76.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

