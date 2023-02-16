Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 45,282.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,324,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB stock opened at $70.59 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

