Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 11,282 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,283,000 after buying an additional 769,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 640,681 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:USB opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $59.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

