Dakota Wealth Management Sells 699 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

