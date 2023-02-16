Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaos to earn $27.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of DAC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.20. 56,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,569. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. Danaos has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $107.47.

DAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at $125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Danaos by 27.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

