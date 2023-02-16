Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26.

On Friday, December 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.72. 8,718,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $175.89. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,789.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

