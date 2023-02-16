Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Datadog also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,985,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,334. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,654.40 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $172.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.14.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

