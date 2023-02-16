DataHighway Price Hits $4.35 on Major Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $139.53 million and $602,265.57 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00017809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 61.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00422291 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.92 or 0.27973292 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,087,097 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.45179609 USD and is up 28.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $566,104.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

