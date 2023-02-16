David A. Lorber Buys 823 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber acquired 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,298.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,135.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PhenixFIN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFX opened at $37.48 on Thursday. PhenixFIN Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

About PhenixFIN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFX. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PhenixFIN by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PhenixFIN by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.