Decentraland One Day Volume Reaches $268.04 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $268.04 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00426956 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,035.86 or 0.28279725 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.