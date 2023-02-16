DEI (DEI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,871.82

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $2,871.82 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.66 or 0.00415368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000790 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

