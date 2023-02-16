DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $3,634.39 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00413490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000782 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

