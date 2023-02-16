DeltaFi (DELFI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $68,263.38

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $68,263.38 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 74.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

