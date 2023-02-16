Dero Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $208,584.61 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $62.36 million and $208,584.61 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.69 or 0.00019155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00415852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00090078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00649429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00539019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00171567 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,773 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

