Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €55.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Nemetschek stock opened at €51.52 ($55.40) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a one year high of €115.90 ($124.62).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

