Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Price Target to GBX 3,992

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFYGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,807 ($46.21) to GBX 3,992 ($48.46) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKGFY. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered The Berkeley Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $10.37 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

About The Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

