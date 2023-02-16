Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBF. Oddo Bhf set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Bilfinger in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Wednesday.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

Shares of GBF traded up €3.16 ($3.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €35.46 ($38.13). The stock had a trading volume of 655,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of €24.62 ($26.47) and a 52 week high of €39.44 ($42.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

