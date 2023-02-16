Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €28.00 ($30.11) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €20.59 ($22.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.11. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($19.49).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

