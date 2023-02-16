Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Increases Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 143.1% per year over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.16.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.