Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Stock Price Up 19.3%

Shares of The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Rating) traded up 19.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 54,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 21,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of systems military electronics. It focuses on compact diesel power generation solutions. The company was founded by Gordon Chipman Dewey and Frances D. Dewey in 1955 and is headquartered in Oakland, NJ.

