DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $10.84. DHT shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 584,345 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

DHT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. DHT’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of DHT by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 8,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

