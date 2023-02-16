Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.36. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Diamondhead Casino Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

About Diamondhead Casino

(Get Rating)

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.