Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.88. 1,483,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.49. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

