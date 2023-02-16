DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $35.00. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 897,444 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after purchasing an additional 966,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

