Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Update

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Direct Selling Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 55,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,163. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 15.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

