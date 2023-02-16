Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.24. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 8,503,929 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

