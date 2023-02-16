Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Update

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 995,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 408.3 days.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS:BEVFF remained flat at $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $346.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.14. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

