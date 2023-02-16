DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE DNP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,560. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
