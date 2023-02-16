DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DNP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,560. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.