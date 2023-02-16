DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Update

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 17,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,013. DocGo has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCGO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 352.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,941 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,087 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 257.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 608,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

