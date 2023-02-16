Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $2,569,822.20 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,977,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.