Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day moving average is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

