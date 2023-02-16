Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 2,225,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 581.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLMAF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

