Dorota Mckay Purchases 19,047 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CAO Dorota Mckay bought 19,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,531.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vapotherm Trading Up 17.2 %

Shares of VAPO opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.88. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,368,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading

