Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 870,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Dover Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.18. 376,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.78.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dover

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.