Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.18.

TSE:DIR.UN traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.79. 548,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.25 and a 52 week high of C$17.09.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

